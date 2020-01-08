Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.92

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 7439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

