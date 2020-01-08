Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 145,306 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,504.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 130.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

