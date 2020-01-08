bitUSD Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $313.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00009665 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01364882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00119997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,604,820 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.