BitTube Tops One Day Volume of $12,933.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.26 million and $12,933.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00714145 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 227,148,606 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

