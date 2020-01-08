BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) One Day Volume Hits $191,301.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $15,365.00 and $191,301.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

