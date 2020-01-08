BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $350,154.00 and $101.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.05751983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001173 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.