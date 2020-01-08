Bitcoin SV Price Tops $113.78 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Coinsquare, CoinBene and BigONE. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $785.23 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Kucoin, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, FCoin, Bitrue, CoinZest, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Huobi, Bibox, WazirX, Poloniex, Hotbit, Coinsquare, OKEx, IDAX, Indodax, Coinbit, SouthXchange, Bitkub, Binance, MBAex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinBene, BX Thailand, BigONE, Korbit, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kraken, CoinEx, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

