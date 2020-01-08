Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Volume Hits $32,246.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $261,380.00 and $32,246.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, STEX and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002889 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,611,983 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

