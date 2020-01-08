BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 54,414 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 648,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,681 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

