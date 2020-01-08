Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Up 6.2%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, 37,441,197 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 525% from the average session volume of 5,993,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

