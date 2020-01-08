Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $8.16. Bio-Path shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 5,362 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.