Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $8.16. Bio-Path shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 5,362 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

