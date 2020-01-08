Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,763. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

