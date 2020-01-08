Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,122 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $255.52 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

