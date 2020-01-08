Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILL. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Bill.com stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,065. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

