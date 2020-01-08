BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $5.50 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.05898432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026461 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.