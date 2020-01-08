BidaskClub Lowers Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,534. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $425.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth about $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

