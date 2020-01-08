BidaskClub Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $763.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Foundation by 257.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 121.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

