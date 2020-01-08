BidaskClub Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NMIH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,881. NMI has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

