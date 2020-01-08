BidaskClub Downgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,536. Kforce has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $898.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total value of $8,778,011.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,427 shares of company stock worth $12,658,231. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

