BidaskClub Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

