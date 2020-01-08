Bernstein Bank Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Bernstein Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,725,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,066. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $10,645,102.65. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 450.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

