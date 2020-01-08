Benz Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Benz has a market cap of $268.00 and $48.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

