Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

