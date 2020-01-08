Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLU. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JBL Advisors initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Bellus Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 131,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,658. Bellus Health has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,129,000.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

