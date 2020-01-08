BeatzCoin Market Cap Reaches $519,916.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $519,916.00 and $639.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

