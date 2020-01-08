Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

BGH opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

In other news, insider Paul John Thompson sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $80,141.95.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

