Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,177. Banner has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

