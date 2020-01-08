Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

BPRN opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

