Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.62. 34,150,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,195,063. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.