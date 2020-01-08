Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.
BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of BHGE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. 5,493,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.
About Baker Hughes A GE
Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
