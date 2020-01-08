AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.32

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 278557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AXA Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXA Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 180.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 20.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 116.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

