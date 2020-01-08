AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.32

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 278557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AXA Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.
In other AXA Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 180.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 20.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 116.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
About AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH)
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
