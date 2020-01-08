AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.35 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.78 ($32.30).

AXA stock opened at €25.36 ($29.49) on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.52.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

