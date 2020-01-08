Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Deutsche Bank

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aviva to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Aviva to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.25) to GBX 461 ($6.06) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Aviva to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 482.55 ($6.35).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 417.40 ($5.49). 5,472,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 411.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.25. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.