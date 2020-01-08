Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGR. ValuEngine lowered Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 237.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

