Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $14.25. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)
Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.
