Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $14.25. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

