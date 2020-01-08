AVEVA Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50 (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 4,730 ($62.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,754 ($62.54). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,584 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,078.40.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,048.13 ($53.25).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.