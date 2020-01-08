Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

ATHM traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 631,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,220. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Autohome has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.