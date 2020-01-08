Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $891.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $899.14 million. Autodesk reported sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.19.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,585,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after buying an additional 484,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,355,000 after buying an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,714. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $188.17. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

