Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 6511740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

