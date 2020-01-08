Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease, which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. 888,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,566. Audentes Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

