aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 118,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,901. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

