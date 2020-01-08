aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.
Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 118,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,901. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.