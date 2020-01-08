aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,666,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 3,562,581 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

