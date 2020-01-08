AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 17,551,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,926,166. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

