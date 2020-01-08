Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.69

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 252157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 390.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

