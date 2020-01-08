Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Invests $30.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 21.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

