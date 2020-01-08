Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 92,450 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 1,629,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,441. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.