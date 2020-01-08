Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.85. The company had a trading volume of 727,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $167.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $179.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

