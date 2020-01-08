Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.72), with a volume of 4747926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520.80 ($6.85).

AML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.60 ($8.53).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 594.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. The company has a market cap of $991.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.