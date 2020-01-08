ArtByte (ABY) Reaches Market Cap of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00572510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.