ArtByte (ABY) Price Tops $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00566398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009707 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

